Johnny Banda has a story to tell.
Banda, a Santa Fe ISD police officer, knows what it’s like to survive trauma. His childhood was full of it, he said.
With a new school year about to begin, Banda hopes his story will help the students of Santa Fe deal with their own feelings and stories.
“I’m ready to get back and just let the kids know that we’re there for them,” he said. “We’re here for you.”
School district police officers have been a central focus of security improvements made locally since the May 18 shooting in Santa Fe.
There’s a reason for that.
The first officers to respond to reports of a gunman inside Santa Fe High School were from the school district’s police department. One of them, officer John Barnes, was shot and severely injured, but survived.
Banda was stationed at the junior high school on the day of the shooting. He had just finished directing bus traffic for arriving students and was sitting down with a cup of coffee when the call about shots being fired came in. He and his partner rushed to the high school three miles away, and joined a shootout with the gunman inside the school.
Banda would later receive not one, but two, commendations from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his heroic actions that day. During the shootout, he holstered his weapon and carried wounded substitute teacher Flo Rice to safety.
“I could hear the shots when I was going to get her,” Banda said. “I couldn’t see him, but I knew where he was.”
This summer, every school district in Galveston County expanded its security force. In Santa Fe, the district added five new full-time police officers, five part-time officers and 10 noncommissioned security guards, who are not peace officers and not armed.
The Santa Fe ISD’s police department is made up of different kinds of police officers. Some, like Banda and Barnes, had long careers in law enforcement before retiring and joining the school’s department.
All of the department’s officers have to pass a written examination, physical agility test and a comprehensive background check, said Santa Fe ISD Police Department Chief Walter Braun.
The new recruits share a motivation, Braun said in an email to The Daily News.
“Each applicant expressed an interest in becoming an integral part of our law enforcement team, as we move forward in uncharted waters in providing bolstered safety and security services for our students, staff and visitors,” he said.
Banda was a similarly new recruit not long before the shooting. He had joined the force in April after a short stint at the Jamaica Beach Police Department and 23 years as a deputy for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
Banda, who also previously worked as a juvenile corrections deputy for the county, said he was drawn to the position at Santa Fe because of his desire to help young people.
“I always wanted to work with kids,” Banda said. “Being in corrections, you see a lot of the negativities. Now, you see a lot of the developments. Kids moving on. You start seeing the positive side of things.”
Much of that desire was developed by his own past. Banda was orphaned as a child and grew up in an island orphanage with his six sisters and a brother. His childhood was awful, he said. His caretakers and other children at the home abused him, he said. The abuse was physical, mental and sexual, he said.
He detailed the alleged abuses in a self-published book in 2009. Writing about what he went through and talking about it has helped him come to terms with the abuse, he said. He’s not afraid of talking about his feelings and his experience. He was all about “letting it be known,” he said.
“I felt, at the time somebody needed to know about it,” Banda said. “I haven’t known too many others, too many men, that have said stuff like this. I just wanted people to know what happened on the inside like this.”
Two Galveston police officers, Annie Mae Charles and Raymond Rubio, inspired him to stay on the straight-and-narrow, he said. The pair were Galveston Police Department officers in the 1960s and ’70s who acted as truant officers for city schools. The officers entered his life when he was having a hard time, he said.
“I would run away because I wanted parents so bad,” he said. “Annie Mae Charles or Rubio, they were the ones that would try to go pick up the juveniles back then, and talk to me.”
Their discussions often were about choices, and how the decisions he made would define his life.
“I strongly believe it’s about choices you make,” Banda said. He could have hurt people, but he didn’t. “I made the choices in life to do the right things,” he said.
Banda was eventually adopted into a loving home, he said. He joined the U.S. Army and then returned to Galveston. He now lives with his wife, two sons, and a granddaughter in a modest home on a quiet Galveston side street.
Others say they find inspiration in Banda. Over the summer, he became close to Scot Rice, Flo’s husband. The two talk nearly every day, he said. Scot Rice was the one who brought Banda’s actions on the day of the shooting to the attention of the governor’s office.
“His life story is huge,” Scot Rice said. “He came into my life and Flo’s life, and now I want to pay it forward.”
Banda will be back at work Monday. He wasn’t sure which school he’d be stationed in, but expected that wherever he’d be, there would be students looking to him for safety and comfort, he said.
He doesn’t know exactly what they’ll say to him, but he knows what he’d say back.
“I would say ‘You need to talk about it,’” he said. “They might open up more if they know somebody that’s been through something like that. That can relate. That truly understands where they’re coming from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.