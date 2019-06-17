LEAGUE CITY
The next president and CEO of the chamber of commerce will begin his job July 8, almost four months after the previous top executive suddenly resigned, officials announced Monday.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, with nearly 600 members, has named Dewan Clayborn, 29, its next president and CEO, officials said. Clayborn arrives in League City after serving since 2018 as the chief marketing officer for Forever Families, a Houston-based nonprofit organization providing adoptive and foster care placements for children in Texas.
Clayborn also has worked as the director of special events at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, was an executive team lead for the Target Corp. and a membership manager at Sam’s Club, officials said.
“We are excited to have someone with Dewan’s passion and chamber of commerce experience lead the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said Bill Provenzano, chair of the chamber’s board.
Chamber officials didn’t provide contact information for Clayborn, so The Daily News was unable to seek comment from him.
Chamber administrators have been searching for a new leader ever since Steve Paterson resigned in March. Paterson said his resignation was about wanting to pursue other interests, but his resignation surprised League City leaders.
A former Galveston County Daily News advertising director, Paterson took over as president and CEO in 2015, after the previous chamber president also resigned abruptly.
Paterson arrived at the chamber during a tumultuous time for the organization.
He succeeded Laurie Baldwin, who resigned in 2015 after a controversial attempt to drop League City from the organization’s name.
The 400-plus member chamber had absorbed businesses that belonged to the defunct North Galveston County Chamber of Commerce, and Baldwin oversaw efforts to settle on a new name to reflect its “regional appeal” after the addition of the new members.
In January 2015, the chamber attempted to rebrand itself as the Bay Area Houston Regional Chamber of Commerce. That name lasted less than a month. Because of strong outcry from some members, the chamber changed its name again in February 2015 to the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber officials at the time said Baldwin’s departure was not because of the controversy over the name change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.