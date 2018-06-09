LEAGUE CITY
A truck traveling east on FM 646 about 4:30 a.m. Saturday struck a 26-year-old tow truck operator and killed him, officials said.
Paul Taylor was beside the tow truck operating levers as he loaded a stalled car, officials said.
The truck hit both the stalled car and Taylor, officials said.
It appeared the tow truck’s warning lights had not been activated and no warning cones had been placed in the road, officials said.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the death and no charges had been filed, police spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
— Connor Behrens
