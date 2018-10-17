U.S. Rep. Randy Weber has drawn money from all quarters of Galveston County during his bid for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, but his largest donors have been corporations and political actions committees.
Since the beginning of 2017, Weber’s Congressional campaign has raised $672,402.45 for his re-election bid, according to Federal Election Commission data. The latest campaign finance reports were due this week.
In the past 18 months, Weber’s 12 largest contributions have come from PACs. They include the committees representing Valero Energy Corp., Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum Corp. employees. He received $5,000 from the PAC representing the Kirby Corp., a tank barge operator, and another $5,000 from the American Sugar Crystal Co. PAC.
He’s also received $10,000 from the Majority Committee PAC, which is controlled by House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.
Taken alone, Weber’s PAC donations outstrip the amount raised by Adrienne Bell, his opponent for Texas’ 14th Congressional District. Weber has raised $277,230.00 from political action committees, according to the campaign data.
More of Weber’s contributions — $409,995.00 — came from individual people.
Bell’s campaign has raised a total of $160,827.90, including $55,919.54 between July and September. It was more than double what she raised in the three month before that, and raised her total cash on hand to $13,939.17. She spent $47,058.86 over the past three months.
Since the campaign began, Bell’s largest donor has been the Texas Democratic Party, which has contributed $4,000 to her race. That’s followed by the $2,700 she’s received from Saikat Chakrabarti, the founder of Justice Democrats, a Tennessee-based political action committee.
Most of Bell’s contribution in her entire campaign have been small. Of the $161,105.10 she’s raised since last year, $92,592.03 have come from donations of $200 or less.
Most of Weber’s individual donations have come in amounts of $2,000 or more, for a total of $196,800.00.
MIDDLETON TOUTS ENDORSEMENTS
Ahead of the start of early voting next Monday, Mayes Middleton, a Texas House District 23 Republican candidate, released a list of local elected and appointed officials that endorsed him for a seat in the state legislature.
Among the more than three dozen people Middleton cites in the release are: Cheryl Johnson, Kevin Walsh, Joe Giusti, Darrell Apffel, John Kinard, Henry Trochesset, Jimmy Fullen, Tony Brown, Bobby Hocking, Pat Hallisey, Nick Long, Hank Dugie and Vic Pierson.
Oddly, Middleton’s release identifies Galveston County Judge Mark Henry as the “founder of the Galveston Bay Beer Company.” Henry is the only elected official not identified by his or her current position.
Middleton is being opposed by Democrat Amanda Jamrok in the Nov. 6 election.
BELL CITES FAMILY HERITAGE
Adrienne Bell, the Democratic candidate for Texas 14th Congressional District, was the only elected official to appear at Saturday’s annual heritage celebration at The 1867 Settlement, the historic homestead in Texas City founded by freed slaves.
Bell told the small crowd assembled at the event that she was related to the same Bell family that founded the settlement.
“It’s kind of cool to have had the history here in Texas City, and have the African-American communities and have something that African Americans can be proud of,” Bell said. “That’s what’s important.”
After Bell spoke, former La Marque mayor Geraldine Sam, who ran against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in the Republican primary earlier this year, urged the crowd to turn out the vote.
NOTEBOOK
Election Day is Nov. 6. Early voting is Oct. 22. ... The Daily News will publish a list of all ballot items and polling locations Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.