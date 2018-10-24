DICKINSON
Citing difficulties in collecting money from residents and criticism from city taxpayers over the use of funds, the Dickinson City Council on Tuesday’s meeting decided to do away with the city’s drainage fees.
“Collecting the fees was too time-consuming for staff,” she said. “It took them away from what we needed them to be focused on, and we were only collecting half the money we needed. We had no enforcement to make them pay; we could send them a notice, but we couldn’t turn water off or place a lien on property.”
Of 6,481 accounts, 3,045 were delinquent according to numbers provided by the city. Delinquent accounts owed a total of $300,377 to the city before the fee was canceled on Tuesday.
The 47 percent of account holders that did pay in 2018 won’t get a refund, Masters said.
“That money went to drainage projects,” she said.
Beyond the difficulties associated with enforcing collection of the Municipal Drainage Utility System, as the fees are officially called, the city also considered the fees’ “unpopularity” with property owners, Stephanie Russell, assistant city administrator wrote in an email.
“We hated to ask people to pay for what the city should already be doing, especially when they already pay taxes,” Council Member Louis Decker said.
Council members said that they hope to make up what the city will lose in drainage fees with an increased property tax rate, raised last month to $0.455 per $100 valuation from a 2017 rate of $0.408 per $100 valuation.
Drainage fees — and drainage itself — have been a consistent problem for the city. In February, city officials told residents to subtract $24 from their bill after drainage fees were accidentally inflated.
Meanwhile, Dickinson residents have formed volunteer groups to maintain ditches, clean out bayous and fill potholes, arguing in recent weeks that the city isn’t doing enough. Recent heavy rains, which sometimes flooded residents’ yards and businesses, have caused residents to question the city’s use of public works money and how it’s being used to stop flooding.
City officials have said they are waiting for government grant funding to come through so they can complete flood prevention and drainage projects and are doing all they can.
