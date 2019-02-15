U.S. Coast Guard personnel and the crew of a research vessel rescued a 57-year-old man about 230 miles offshore of Galveston on Wednesday when his boat started taking on water, Coast Guard officials said.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report from the crew of research vessel Hugin Explorer that the sailing vessel Pomodoro was taking on water and in need of assistance, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.