A Houston-based court of appeals has sided with the University of Texas Medical Branch in a longstanding lawsuit, but returned the case to the district court to reconsider a professor’s claims of discrimination.
Elizabeth Protas initially filed the suit in June 2016 against the medical branch, its president, David L. Callender, and Danny Jacobs, executive vice president and provost dean of the School of Medicine, asserting they forced her to attend and pay for a course in Atlanta after conflicts with two employees.
After Protas had more issues with the employees, medical branch officials suspended her without pay for two weeks and told her she wouldn’t be able to participate in a benefits plan at the medical branch in 2015, according to the lawsuit.
A judge later dismissed the lawsuit against Callender and Jacobs specifically, court records show.
A Galveston County district court judge in January 2017 dismissed the lawsuit after attorneys representing the medical branch filed a plea to the jurisdiction, court records show.
But Protas appealed the decision and sent the case to the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston, court records show.
The court of appeals July 3 upheld most of the district court’s decisions, but remanded the case back to Galveston County over Protas’ claims of discrimination.
“Appellant alleged that she was treated differently as compared to two male senior executives or faculty members of UTMB who were reported to have been involved in sexual misconduct,” Justice John Donovan said.
Protas was treated worse than Garland Anderson, former executive vice president, provost and dean of medicine, and William R. Elger, former chief financial officer, the original lawsuit asserts.
Anderson and Elger were stripped of their titles after legal settlements with their accusers, but allowed to keep their six-figure salaries and the title of “Special Advisor to the President.”
Mark Stevens is representing Protas, court records show.
DEMOLITION DISAGREEMENT
A man is suing the owner of a Dickinson-based demolition company, asserting he reneged on two agreements and owes almost $150,000.
Benson Scott Wyly, doing business as SW Equipment Company, filed suit against Johnnie Gale Eichor, doing business as Prime Demolition, on July 2 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 2, asserting the two had agreed that Wyly would purchase 51 percent of the demolition company with the understanding he would be reimbursed.
Wyly in 2016 purchased 51 percent of membership interest in Prime Demolition for $50,000, with a written agreement that Eichor would pay him back about $60,000 within 60 days, according to the lawsuit.
The men in November 2017 also agreed to let Eichor lease a demolition machine for six months for about $29,000 a month, but he didn’t pay rental costs for the last three months, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks almost $150,000 in damages, court records show.
Keith Gross of League City is representing Wyly, court records show.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
POOL PROBLEMS
A Friendswood couple is suing the former owners of a home and several Realtors, asserting that they didn’t disclose two large cracks in a pool that were leaking 300 gallons of water a day.
Theodore and Daphne Denzler filed suit July 16 in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 1 against Carl and Charlotte Belcher, the former owners of the Friendswood home, Barbara Hunter, Julia Denaker, Tammy Gore and Bridgecrest Properties.
The Denzlers closed on the home in December 2017 and, upon moving in, found a 13-foot-long crack in the pool and another 8-foot-long crack in the spa that together were leaking more than 300 gallons of water a day, the lawsuit asserts.
“The water has washed dirt from under the pool deck and a steady stream flows into the street, creating algae in the street,” according to the lawsuit. “Such algae does not form in the winter.”
The former homeowners tried to caulk around the pool tiles and repairs will cost from $10,000 to $15,000, according to the lawsuit
The air conditioner also will require repairs, according to the lawsuit.
Greg Hughes of Friendswood is representing the Denzlers, court records show.
The defendants have not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Four trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 56th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Shey Christopher Helms, 36, on a charge of assault with intent to restrict breath of a family member.
The 56th District Court also will host a jury as it deliberates the fate of Evan David Nolan, 28, who is facing one count of murder.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Michael Bryan Luke, 62, on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14.
The 405th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Jermias Sanic Garcia, 22, on one count of aggravated kidnapping.
