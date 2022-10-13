GALVESTON
The results of a study released this week from the University of Texas Medical Branch showed that what grandmothers eat can influence behavior of their grandchildren.
A study performed on mice showed a grandmother's high-fat diet during pregnancy can affect brain development in grandchildren, leading to problems such as autism spectrum disorder.
“Research from our lab and others is beginning to reveal that the food we eat, even more than our own genetics, determines the composition of the bacteria in our guts, and that the bacteria in our gut can influence brain function,” said Shelly A. Buffington, assistant professor in the Department of Neurobiology and faculty in the Sealy Center for Microbiome Research at the medical branch.
Prenatal exposure to famine has been shown to increase schizophrenia risk across multiple generations, researchers said.
"Much less is known about the effects of maternal over-nutrition during pregnancy on descendant health outcomes," Buffington said. "We know that high-fat diets induce both inflammation and related changes in the gut microbiome.”
Buffington’s study builds on her previous research, demonstrating the effects of maternal high-fat diets on offspring brain plasticity and social behavior.
In the recent study, researchers compared gut microbial richness across three generations of mice in which the grandmaternal mice were fed either a high-fat diet or a balanced diet.
Diet-driven loss of microbial richness observed in the grandmaternal females, and their first-generation offspring, was partially recovered by the second descendant generation, yet social deficits akin to those in the first descendant generation remained evident in the second, according to the study.
“These data suggested that disruption of the maternal gut microbiome, instead of that of the juvenile offspring, could be the culprit underlying abnormal social behavior in the descendant generations,” said Claudia Di Gesù, a co-author and recent medical branch neuroscience doctoral graduate.
To conduct the study and differentiate between mental defects in the mice, the different groups were given separate diets.
“The female mice in the high-fat diet group, exclusively in the grandparental generation are fed a rodent chow that is high in fat, with 60 percent of dietary calories coming from fat,” Buffington said.
“In contrast, only 17 percent of calories come from fat in the control rodent chow, which is fed to all subsequent generations.
"The females in the high-fat diet group begin consuming the diet six weeks prior to mating and were maintained on the high-fat diet throughout pregnancy and lactation, until their pups were weaned.
"Importantly, the pups were all weaned onto the control diet, regardless of the maternal diet in both the children and grandchildren.”
Other co-authors include postdoctoral scholar Robert Fultz and research associate Ian Bolding.
Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Palermo in Italy also contributed to this study.
The work was supported by funding from the National Institutes of Health, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, the Scott-Gentle Foundation, the Gulf Coast Center for Precision Environmental Health and the medical branch's Institute for Human Infections and Immunity.
“Whether or not the findings are translatable, in whole or in part, to humans has yet to be determined, but we are excited about the potential mechanisms this work has revealed as well as the innovative therapeutic angles it is leading us toward,” Buffington said.
