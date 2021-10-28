Women gathered Thursday for a day of empowerment and enrichment at the 14th annual Galveston Women’s Conference at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd. in Galveston. Oscar-nominated actor Mariel Hemingway was the keynote speaker at the event hosted by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. She shared her story of her family’s struggle with mental illness, addiction and suicide.
Mariel Hemingway shares her family's story at annual women's conference
