GALVESTON
In a bid to heal Galveston’s long-ailing police pension, the city has agreed to raise its contribution rate from 14.83 percent to 18 percent, while police conceded to adding another city-appointed member to the pension board.
The negotiations come after months of debate about how to get the pension on firmer financial footing and during a deep rift between the city and the police union.
“While this increase may cause some impact to other city programs, it would greatly further the city’s goal of restoring the police pension fund to sound financial footing,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
That rate would be frozen for the first five years of the deal, police pension board Chairman Geoff Gainer said.
After five years, the city and police could begin discussing dropping contribution rates of police officers first and then of the city, Gainer said.
The police contribute 12 percent to the plan, a rate that police and the city also proposed to freeze for the first five years.
The proposed solution also adds another city-appointed member to the seven-member police pension board, a group that’s made up of three city-appointed and four police-appointed positions.
The board makeup has formed the crux of disagreements between the two sides this year, with the city insisting the police majority has led to poor management decisions.
“As the city has consistently stated, a sound police pension fund cannot be achieved by funding alone,” Maxwell said.
The structure of the board was a key point for Mayor Jim Yarbrough, he said. While the city will have to put more money into the plan, it’s not something Yarbrough is willing to concede on until the board structure is changed, Yarbrough said.
What was proposed this week is a step in the right direction, he said.
“It wouldn’t be exactly what I would want, but it would work,” Yarbrough said. “It’d be a fair deal. That’s the crux of the issue.”
The proposed board structure of eight members could lead to a split board on crucial decisions, Gainer said.
“Most of our split decisions come with internal housekeeping type things,” Gainer said. “I still think that leads to an environment where you could get a deadlock.”
In light of recent discussions, police should be optimistic but there’s still a lot of details to work out, Gainer said.
“The devil’s in the details,” Gainer said.
The plan’s unfunded liabilities grew from $29.1 million in 2017 to $32.1 million in May, according to actuarial reports.
The city and police have both hoped to come to an agreement at the local level or risk the state House of Representatives pension review committee taking over the process.
“If the city and police come to an agreement on legislation, then I don’t see why the committee would need to, or want to, frankly, rewrite anything,” said Jason Briggs, chief of staff for committee Chairman Rep. Jim Murphy.
The city and police also allowed current officers to retire at age 50 years old, while new hires would retire at age 55.
Ultimately, both the city and police want to move to a state-run retirement system that most Texas municipal workers are part of. Before it can enter that system, the Galveston pension plan needs to be more stable, official said.
