DICKINSON
A seemingly innocuous video of Dickinson City Hall has led to allegations of criminal behavior and a coverup on the part of city officials.
The video became a public issue after the city launched a criminal investigation into a complaint against Kevin Edmonds, in his position on the city’s board of adjustments, and his wife, Tammy Edmonds, in her position as code enforcement officer.
Wayne Dolcefino of Dolcefino Consulting alleges the video shows the decision to launch the investigation and remove Kevin Edmonds was made behind closed doors and outside a legally posted meeting.
The city, however, argues the video actually proves no illegal meeting was held. Also at issue is whether Dolcefino is being paid by the Edmondses; he said he isn't; the city said he is.
The video was released Wednesday by Jennifer Namie of law firm Olsen & Olsen, which is representing the city of Dickinson. It was obtained from Dickinson Police Chief Ron Morales, who used his smartphone to film a video stream of a hallway in city hall displayed on his desktop computer screen.
The video shows an hour-long period on Aug. 9, in which three council members, Johnnie Simpson Jr., Jessie Brantley and Fred Linton visited Mayor Sean Skipworth’s office. City Manager Theo Melancon, City Attorney Justin Pruitt and private investigator Jesse Prado also are seen entering Skipworth’s office.
Dolcefino alleges the video shows a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act because three councilmen and the mayor meeting would be four of seven council members and constitute a quorum.
State law forbids elected bodies such as city councils from meeting in quorums to deliberate public business unless the public has been notified of the meeting and the topics of discussion. It also forbids elected officials of meeting in groups of less than a quorum for the purpose of circumventing the act, a so-called walking quorum.
The city on Nov. 4 announced a criminal investigation was underway about allegations of official oppression and intimidation against the Edmondses.
Dolcefino alleges Skipworth and the three council members met illegally before the public meeting at which the council voted to remove Kevin Edmonds from his position on the board of adjustments. Tammy Edmonds already had been fired, according to the city.
“The meeting, which included a private investigator, who would be required to report impropriety, was to inform him on what he could and could not say during the public hearing and to ensure the investigation was not compromised,” Skipworth said.
Dolcefino said he sent repeated public information requests for the video, but didn't receive it.
City officials said they thought the video didn't exist because security camera videos are routinely recorded over to preserve server space.
The city later learned Morales had recorded the recording before it was recorded over. The video was tagged with his name and other information, officials said.
“I am frustrated that we didn’t initially have the footage,” Skipworth said. “I am frustrated that it wasn’t handed over when it was requested, and I’m frustrated that Morales filmed the footage.”
Morales, who was placed on leave for a separate matter, would not comment on this information.
Although the city asserts nothing untoward happened, the meeting could be considered a walking quorum if the removal of Kevin Edmonds was discussed.
The Texas Attorney General has determined that a walking quorum occurs when members of a governmental body gather in numbers that do not physically constitute a quorum at any one time but through successive gatherings discuss a public matter with a quorum of that body without notice to the public.
“Councilman Linton stuck his head in to say hello prior to the start of the public meeting,” Melancon said. “Nothing related to business was discussed.”
Dolcefino, who said he'd been investigating corruption in Dickinson for over a year, also alleged the security camera that caught the meeting had been removed nefariously.
Melancon said it was removed because it wasn't a very good camera and would be replaced by a better one.
“As you could see on the video, the quality of the camera was terrible,” Melancon said. “The motion-capture feature makes viewing difficult. In the event we need security footage, we want something that would capture good footage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.