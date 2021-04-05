Brookside Intermediate student Ella Schreiter has invented a wearable metronome device to help band students keep the beat. The invention consists of wearable armbands that produce vibrations when a special baton is waved by the conductor.
Brookside Intermediate student Ella Schreiter boxes up her wearable metronome device at the school in Friendswood on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Schreiter created the device to help band students keep the beat. The invention consists of wearable armbands that produce vibrations when a special baton is waved by the conductor.
Brookside Intermediate student Ella Schreiter has invented a wearable metronome device to help band students keep the beat. The invention consists of wearable armbands that produce vibrations when a special baton is waved by the conductor.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brookside Intermediate student Ella Schreiter boxes up her wearable metronome device at the school in Friendswood on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Schreiter created the device to help band students keep the beat. The invention consists of wearable armbands that produce vibrations when a special baton is waved by the conductor.
Ella Schreiter’s idea for the 2021 Clear Creek Independent School District’s Science & Engineering Fair was rejected multiple times. Her science fair mentor, Joey Segura, didn’t think her project about reverse design process thinking was strong or matched her true interest — engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.