LEAGUE CITY
With passage of a controversial resolution by a 4-3 council vote Tuesday, city leaders now must form a 15-member committee of residents to review and rule on complaints about children's books held at the public Helen Hall Library.
The new committee is among the biggest changes in practice spelled out in the resolution and also a main source of objection among opponents on the council.
The library staff and Library Board of Trustees, a body of eight members appointed by the council, will continue overseeing the purchase of new material for the library, but complaints will be filed with and heard by the new committee.
Supporters of the resolution on the council said the new committee was needed, at least in part, because people who had complained about material had never received feedback from the library staff or board.
Although some opponents labeled the resolution as a step toward banning books, the new committee will not have that power, advocates said.
“We don’t have the ability to ban books,” Councilman Justin Hicks, one of two sponsors of the resolution, said.
The committee will have the authority to respond to complaints by moving books from the children's section to the adult section of the library based on criteria listed in the resolution, according to advocates.
The committee could take such action on books covering topics of pedophilia and/or incest, rape and bondage and books that discuss or depict any type of sex, nudity, sexual preference or related topics where the intended audience is younger than 10 years of age.
At the suggestion of Mayor Nick Long, two sections were cut from the version of the resolution the council approved Tuesday. Those sections would have added books addressing gender ideology and "ideologue" human sexuality to the list of topics under the committee's review.
Opponents, including councilmen Chad Tressler and Tom Crews, argued the new committee would shift the role of making complex decisions from trained librarians to laymen.
“If we don’t trust our librarians, why do they work for us?” Tressler said.
Councilman John Bowen, who argued many people consider him to be a "right-wing nut," joined Tressler and Crews in opposing the resolution.
“What I object to is a government taking a stance that they know what is best for someone's family,” he said.
Tressler advocated for rejecting the resolution and holding a workshop meeting to iron out problems in the system of taking and tracking complaints.
The vote Tuesday came after more than three hours of public comment, often impassioned, frequently eloquent and mostly in opposition to the resolution. The council heard from 63 public speakers, 53 of whom were against the policy.
Advocates argued the real intent of the resolution had been lost in the fervor over it.
“I apologize that the community took this out of context,” Hicks said Wednesday. “I think we got a fair result for everyone.
”If you want to call it censorship, then so be it."
Although Hicks said he was satisfied with the final results of the night, one thing frustrated him.
“An overwhelming majority of people that ended up on the sign-up sheet to speak at the meeting were people from out of town,” he said. “I don’t know how that happened.”
Bowen said Wednesday he was extremely disappointed that the resolution was passed.
“We could have worked on a good solution that would have made everyone happy,” he said.
