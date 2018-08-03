Saturday trash pickup is ruining the weekend quiet, putting children at risk of being run over and is shaping up to be a hot topic come election time, residents of the upscale South Shore Harbour neighborhood say.
But residents elsewhere are happy with the new trash collection routine and changing the 3-month-old contract that started the practice would cost the city substantially, Councilman Larry Millican said.
“Everyone is coming to the meetings and complaining about it,” said Geri Bentley, the president of the South Shore Harbour Community Association. “And a side-effect is people are not putting out their recycling because they don’t want the extra trucks in there.”
Several South Shore Harbour residents have spoken at council meetings since May 1 when the city switched to AmeriWaste League City.
Saturday trash pickup in the neighborhoods compromises safety and cleanliness and causes noise pollution when people are relaxing on the weekends, residents said.
“The streets are private and small and on Saturday, people park their cars in front of their homes,” Bentley said. “A couple of people have said they’ve seen garbage trucks, because of cars in the street, back all the way out of streets.”
AmeriWaste League City, a subsidiary of Alvin-based AmeriWaste Inc., on May 1 began working under a five-year solid waste collection contract with the city. The city council approved the contract in December.
Residential rates for garbage pickup increased from $13 a month to $16.05 under the new deal with AmeriWaste, but the rates would have gone up to $17.92 if the city stayed with Republic Services, city staff said.
AmeriWaste won the contract because of its qualifications and because it offered a deal that could save the city more than $7 million over five years, officials said.
But residents such as Bentley are mad at the move and said the savings aren’t worth it.
“Nobody is stepping up to make this right,” Bentley said. “We pay taxes. They can spend $6 million or $8 million on the animal shelter, for irresponsible pet owners, but they are not willing to take care of taxpayers. That is not right.”
But not all residents of the neighborhood agreed.
“My biggest concern is the trash sitting out for a long time and someone might know you’re out of town,” said Keith Gross, a councilman and resident of the neighborhood. “I wish we could go back, but I’m not willing to buy the trucks to make it happen.”
AmeriWaste is running 10 trash routes and three recycling routes every day except Sunday, officials said. That’s 13 trucks on the road each day AmeriWaste is picking up trash.
To change the route schedule could mean another five trucks operating Monday through Friday, officials said.
The upset residents note that five positions on the council could be up for grabs in November, Bentley said.
“We are just looking for help,” Bentley said. “No one seems to want to help us. They knew when they did the contract that this was not right what they are doing to us.”
