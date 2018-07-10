The Galveston branch of the NAACP and LULAC Council No. 151 will co-host a public forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston.
Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be in attendance answering questions, as well as listening to recommendations for the Galveston Police Department.
The meeting is open to the public.
For information, call 409-771-1091 or 409-771-2101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.