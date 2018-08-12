Galveston Beach Band

Dick Frerking plays the fluegelhorn in the Galveston Beach Band during their performance at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion on 24th Street and Sealy Avenue in Galveston on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Frerking has been playing with the band since 1976.

 KELSEY WALLING/The Daily News

GALVESTON

The Galveston Beach Band will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a special concert presentation at 7:30 p.m. today at the Sealy Pavilion at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston.

Mayor Jim Yarbrough, as well as other city dignitaries, are expected to attend.

The band, which is under the leadership of Frank Incaprera, will present its last free summer concert of the year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.

For information, visit http://galvestonbeachband.org.

— Angela Wilson

