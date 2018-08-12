GALVESTON
The Galveston Beach Band will celebrate its 90th anniversary with a special concert presentation at 7:30 p.m. today at the Sealy Pavilion at 24th and Sealy streets in Galveston.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough, as well as other city dignitaries, are expected to attend.
The band, which is under the leadership of Frank Incaprera, will present its last free summer concert of the year at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the same location.
For information, visit http://galvestonbeachband.org.
— Angela Wilson
