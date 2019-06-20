GALVESTON
Drivers should expect minor delays around 61st Street for the rest of this week as Texas Department of Transportation crews perform upgrades to several traffic signals.
Crews are upgrading the lights to LED lights, which is the modern standard, department Houston district spokesman Danny Perez said.
“When you do this type of work, it will reduce failures,” Perez said.
The department is upgrading several signals along 61st St. and Broadway, including one at the intersection of 61st Street and Heards Lane, Perez said.
The flashing lights that caused delays during the week weren’t a result of the planned improvements, but were the result of a signal malfunction, Perez said.
By 3 p.m. Thursday, crews had made repairs to the signal, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Upgrades to the signals are scheduled through next week, but crews will be working through the weekend to finish up work as soon as possible, Perez said.
“We will have temporary lane closures in place and police officers are onsite to help with traffic control,” Perez said. “We are aware of the traffic issues and always try to minimize impacts on the traveling public.”
The department also plans to improve signals on Harborside Drive, he said.
