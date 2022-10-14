An indictment was handed down Tuesday for a man accused of killing another in a drunk driving crash.
Rayfield Conley, 20, of League City turned himself into the Galveston County Jail after being indicted Tuesday for manslaughter in a 2021 crash that killed Michael Burge, 21, of Dickinson. Conley faced charges for intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle in March, before posting $100,000 in bonds, prior to Tuesday’s additional indictment, police said.
Conley was driving a black Toyota Corolla about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2021, in the 4000 block of Highway 3 in La Marque, when he drove the wrong way into on-coming traffic, causing a head-on collision with a black Nissan Xterra driven by Burge, according to an affidavit by Sgt. Troy Anders with the La Marque Police Department.
Burge was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken by Life Flight to University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, where he was pronounced dead about 7:45 a.m., according to the affidavit. Conley was also taken to a hospital with broken legs and trauma to the face, according to the affidavit.
Officers said Conley admitted to being intoxicated. A blood analysis later determined that his blood alcohol content was 0.112 at the time of the crash.
Based on data from the vehicle’s black box, Conley was traveling at 77 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, according to the affidavit.
Conley is being held in the Galveston County Jail on $50,000 in bonds.
