For 90 years, the Galveston Beach Band has performed weekly concerts for residents and visitors to the island during the summer. Frank Incaprera Jr. has led the band for 54 of those years.
Incaprera was introduced to music by his father and has been a trumpeter ever since. Although he can’t play as much anymore, it does not stop him from attending every concert over the summer. He leads the music and tells stories of Galveston’s past between songs.
The band plays big band standards with patriotic music and popular songs interwoven as well. Children are invited to play the maracas during a song and the audience can picnic with friends and family as they listen to the music and stories.
The Galveston Beach Band performs at 7:30 p.m Tuesdays through Aug. 14. at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion behind Ashton Villa on 24th Street and Sealy Avenue in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.