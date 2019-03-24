KEMAH
City officials are in the midst of talks about whether or not to move forward from a $150,000 per year contract with a private company to handle emergency service calls, Mayor Carl Joiner said.
“Essentially, we are thinking about bringing EMS in-house,” Joiner said. “We’d do it through the fire department. But we’ve got a way to go.”
The city currently contracts with Webster-based Clear Lake Emergency Medical Corps to provide emergency service, Joiner said. That contract costs the city about $150,000 a year and is set to expire shortly.
But what might come next is unclear.
Clear Lake Emergency Medical Corps provides 911 service to more than just Kemah, according to the group’s website. Other communities include Seabrook, Clear Lake Shores, Pasadena and NASA and the Port of Houston.
Clear Lake Shores, however, is not currently considering new EMS options, Mayor pro tem Amanda Fenwick said.
While some in Kemah would like the volunteer fire department to take over EMS calls, other city officials aren’t happy with that plan, Joiner said.
The Kemah Volunteer Fire Department, which has about two dozen certified firefighters, serves a population of roughly 3,000 people. Its crews operate two pumpers and a ladder truck from the department’s lone station in Kemah.
The fire department’s budget is about $106,800 a year, according to city documents.
Kemah only received its first full-time fire chief in 2017, when the Bay Area Emergency Services Board approved a contract to pay $75,000 a year.
The area’s seven-member emergency services board oversees funding for the Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and comprises representatives from Clear Lakes Shores, Kemah and unincorporated areas within the water district.
That means any changes to the EMS service will require working with other neighboring communities, Joiner said.
The city pulls in about $2.8 million of its total $6.87 million in revenues from sales tax revenues, according to budget documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.