GALVESTON
Two motorcycle accidents Friday evening proved fatal for visitors during the Lone Star Rally.
Neither of the riders who died was wearing a helmet, Capt. Joshua Schirard of the Galveston Police Department said.
Police were called about 6 p.m. to 300 Seawall Blvd., where several motorcyclists were heading east on the seawall approaching East Beach Drive, according to the accident report.
When the lead motorcycle began braking to turn right, a motorcyclist trailing behind apparently failed to see the front driver slowing down, struck the lead motorcycle, lost control and slid off the seawall, according to the report.
A 54-year-old female passenger of the motorcycle that went off the seawall sustained a serious head injury and died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital, according to the report.
Her name was not released as of Saturday afternoon awaiting notification of family. She was from Rockwall, Texas, according to the police report.
The male driver of that motorcycle was transported to the medical branch for minor injuries.
Alcohol was not believed to be a contributing factor in the collision and the driver consented to giving a blood sample, police said.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Police responded about 9:40 p.m. to 6300 Broadway where a 65-year-old motorcyclist from League City lost control of his bike.
The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released pending notification of family, turned left onto Broadway at 59th Street and was traveling at a high rate of speed, according witness statements cited in the report.
As he crested the 61st Street overpass, he lost control and crashed, the police report said. He sustained a head injury and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the a medical branch hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Numerous accidents involving motorcyclists had occurred across the island on Friday and Saturday and as visitors and vehicles continued to increase, Schirard urged people to wear helmets.
