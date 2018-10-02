Districts across the Houston-Galveston area started their school years as early as the third Wednesday in August this year, a move tourist industry representatives said could harm Galveston small businesses and their seasonal employees.
The state-mandated start to the academic year is the fourth Monday in August for public schools, but state lawmakers in 2015, through House Bill 1842, amended the education code to create Districts of Innovation.
The change allowed school districts to modify some state requirements to better meet the needs of their students, including start dates, school district officials said.
The earlier school year cuts into the most productive month for tourism and was a hot topic among industry leaders at the Texas Travel Summit in Galveston late last month. Earlier schools years are hurting the tourism industry enough that representatives plan to lobby state lawmakers about it.
“It’s not just that we are generating resources for the businesses that we operate,” Galveston Park Board of Trustees Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “We’re generating money that goes back to fund the general fund of the state. And those are the same resources that are going to the schools.”
Proponents of earlier start dates say the move evens out the two semesters and allows more classroom instruction before standardized state tests.
Galveston Independent School District started school on Aug. 27, which this year fell on the fourth Monday of the month. Districts on the mainland started earlier. Texas City, Santa Fe, Hitchcock and Dickinson districts started school on Aug. 20, a week earlier.
“The decision to start school earlier is curriculum- and instruction-based,” Texas City ISD Director of Communications Melissa Tortorici said. “The sooner we can get kids started in school, the more time we have to teach the curriculum.”
Cutting the summer short by a week or two can have a significant effect on a town with a tourist-based industry, David Teel, chief executive officer and president of the Texas Travel Industry Association, said.
The small businesses are going to feel it more, Teel said.
“They’re going to be the most at risk of are they going to make it, or are they not going to make it.”
Losing August’s revenue could be the difference between keeping or cutting full-time positions, said summit participant Davis Phillips, president and CEO of Phillips Entertainment Inc.
“Most small businesses in the tourism industry make money four, five months a year and the rest of the year, they’re either closed or losing money,” Phillips said.
The early start date also cuts off time for local students and district employees to earn extra money, said Paul Schultz, vice president of hospitality at Landry’s Inc., which operates restaurants and large entertainment complexes — the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and Kemah Boardwalk — in the county.
The tourism industry is one of the few areas which will hire unskilled students and teach necessary soft skills, Schultz said.
“They’ve got a couple weeks where they’re losing that advantage of making money for their family or their college,” Schultz said. “When the dates start, the summer travel ends and it affects those folks.”
For that reason, Galveston ISD chose to keep its school year start date as the fourth Monday in August, school district spokeswoman Dyann Polzin said.
“Lots of our students have summer jobs,” Polzin said. “It’s helpful to our students if they can work and make money as much as they can, as long as they can.”
The local tourism-related businesses employ the district’s adult employees as well, Polzin said.
The start day of the fourth Monday in August already was a compromise between school districts and industry representatives, Teel said. He and other industry leaders plan to advocate for removal of the district of innovation school start date exemption during the state legislative session next year.
Of the 1,203 public school districts and charters across the state, 785 adopted district of innovation plans as of mid-August, Texas Education Agency spokeswoman Lauren Callahan said.
