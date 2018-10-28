GALVESTON
The Galveston Island Beach Patrol has scaled back the search for a missing 16-year-old who is presumed to have drowned two weeks ago, Chief Peter Davis said.
Lifeguards have rolled the search into their normal daily duties, but held out little hope of recovering the body, he said.
A rip current on Oct. 14 swept Nicholas Garner, 16, out to sea near 17th Street, while he tried to save 11- and 13-year-old boys from drowning.
The 13-year-old survived, but 11-year-old Noah Authement drowned. A search team found Authement’s body 2 miles offshore the afternoon of Oct. 16.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body later last week.
Beach patrol sent a boat to check the south jetty on the East End Friday for Garner’s body, taking advantage of the full moon and favorable weather conditions, Davis said.
“We didn’t find anything,” Davis said.
The body has likely traveled south by now, he said.
“We’re reasonably certain that it’s out of the Galveston area now,” Davis said.
Beach patrol will no longer dedicate any specific people to the search, but will continue looking during routine patrols, he said.
Authement and Garner were part of a group visiting the beach from The Children’s Center, a local nonprofit organization housing at-risk youth.
State authorities regulating foster care facilities are investigating the drownings.
