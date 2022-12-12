GALVESTON
A split-second decision can be the difference between life and death for victims of domestic violence, social workers say.
That was the type of decision Ali Evans (whose name has been changed to protect her identity) had to make, potentially saving her and her children’s lives.
“I began dating this man at the start of the year,” Evans said. “He had begged to date me and I gave in. It started out fine, but over time he started abusing me. He became controlling and obsessive. He would punch the walls and break things.
“I had to lock my kids away because I was afraid he would hurt them. He never did, but he would beat me regularly. His behavior escalated to the point that he strangled me to the point that I nearly passed out.”
Evans’ story is all too common in Texas, where 1 in 3 people will experience family violence, according to the Texas Council on Family Violence. In the United States, 10 million people experience physical abuse each year, and 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be sexually or physically abused in their lifetime, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Another common thread in Evans’ story is that this wasn’t her first abusive relationship.
“I have been in several abusive relationships, starting when I was 14,” Evans said. “I have been basically on my own since I was 11. I had my first child at 15. That was my first experience with an abusive relationship. He would barricade me in the home and I had my nose busted constantly.
“It got worse when I got pregnant again. He would beat me up all the time. He even beat me on the way to the hospital to give birth. The nurses noticed my injuries and I asked for him to not be allowed in. When I got out of the hospital, after just giving birth, he forced me to have sex with him.”
SEVEN TIMES
It can take victims seven attempts to leave an abusive situation before they leave for good, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reported.
“I was finally making it on my own after finally leaving him,” Evans said. “I was only 16, but I became a dancer and I was living in an apartment with my kids. Neighbors realized how young I was and that I was living on my own and reported it to Child Protective Services who took my kids. Thankfully, my grandma took them in.”
In October, after facing constant abuse in her relationship, Evans found the chance to get away from the situation and took it.
“My partner was out of town for a new job and I made the decision to leave,” Evans said. “I called around to all these shelters and none were open. Finally, I found one, they said they were full but they gave me money to get a hotel room. I packed what I could and picked up my daughter from school. I had to let her know that she wouldn’t be coming back. That was the hardest part.”
The shelter that helped Evans leave was Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County. The organization was founded in 1979 and has helped countless women like Evans. They provide housing, education, counseling and advocacy.
“They have provided me with a counselor, a caseworker, therapy and classes to work on my education,” Evans said. “They have done a lot for my kids, too. They bought them clothes and even threw a birthday party for my daughter. She loves the workers. They have also helped with a lot of my needs so I can save money to get back on my feet.”
Only 10 to 25 percent of survivors ever access the services available to them, the Bureau of Justice found.
WORST TIME OF THE YEAR
While most consider the holiday season the best time of the year, it also is when an uptick of domestic violence occurs, Cecily Henderson, spokeswoman for Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County, said.
“We definitely see a spike in domestic violence over the holidays and see many seek services when they are over,” Henderson said. “Victims will often stay with their abusers over the holidays to keep their families together. The reason for the increase during the season is stress over finances, the planning and shopping, stress, more time off, and drug and alcohol abuse.”
During the holidays, families who might not regularly visit will get together. There are signs to look out for if you think a family member is being abused, Henderson said.
“The signs are hard to see, but a big one is change in behavior, fear for children and visible injuries,” Henderson said. “Often, abusers will isolate their partner from friends and family, which is a big sign that something is happening.”
WHAT ABUSE LOOKS LIKE
Domestic violence comes in many forms, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
Emotional abuse includes insults and threats, while physical abuse includes hitting and beating, sexual abuse can be anything from unwanted touching all the way to rape.
Social or environmental abuse can include isolation or child abuse. Financial abuse is when somebody monitors spending, withholds money, or prevents a partner from working.
Digital abuse can be controlling who somebody can or cannot speak to or tracking somebody’s location or communication. Stalking isn’t just following somebody, but can be showing up somewhere unannounced or making unwanted calls or sending unwanted text messages.
A WAY OUT
When victims are ready to leave their abusers, it’s important to have a plan, Henderson said.
“Victims can call our center and we will help them make a safety plan to ensure a safe exit from the situation,” Henderson said. “They can come here any time.”
The services at Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County are not just for those receiving housing, Henderson said. Among these services is therapy, legal help, career planning, financial assistance for education and mental health treatment, all at no cost.
If you or somebody you know is experiencing domestic violence, call Resource & Crisis Center of Galveston County’s 24-hour hotline at 888-919-7233 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.