Newly chosen Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth is lifted into the air by friend and campaign worker James Owens as his wife, Melissa Skipworth, and son Christopher Skipworth watch after his name was drawn from a hat to break a tie with opponent Jennifer Lawrence at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman draws a name out of a hat held by outgoing Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters to settle a tie between mayoral candidates Jennifer Lawrence and Sean Skipworth at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Outgoing Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters holds up a ping-pong ball with the name of Sean Skipworth after it was drawn from a hat by Friendswood Mayor Mike Forman, left, at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 to finally settle the Dickinson mayoral race.
Newly chosen Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth hugs his wife, Melissa Skipworth, after his name was drawn from a hat to break a tie with opponent Jennifer Lawrence at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson mayoral candidate Jennifer Lawrence writes her name on a ping-pong ball to be used in a drawing to settle a tie with opponent Sean Skipworth at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Dickinson mayoral candidate Jennifer Lawrence greets supporters before a drawing to settle a tie with opponent Sean Skipworth at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Months of campaigning and multiple elections later, the race for the next mayor of Dickinson came to an end in unusual fashion Thursday night — with Friendswood Mayor Mike Foreman drawing Sean Skipworth’s name out of a top hat.
“I have to thank the candidates for stepping up, you need candidates in a small town,” Foreman said before drawing the name. “And for them to do all this work, with the campaign extended, I feel terrible for both of them.”
