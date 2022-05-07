LA MARQUE
Voters resoundingly approved a rollback of the city's tax rate Saturday, ending a campaign that inflamed passions and drew warnings of budget cuts from city leaders.
According to complete but unofficial results, 72 percent of voters, or 960 people, voted for the tax rollback, while only 376 voted against it.
La Marque has more than 16,000 residents.
In October, La Marque resident Joseph Lowry successfully petitioned the city to call a vote to reduce the tax rate from 55 cents on every $100 of taxable property value to 47 cents. Lowry and other rollback supporters argued the city council last year should have cut the tax rate in light of rising property values.
City leaders, however, mostly positioned themselves against the rollback, arguing the city had long been underfunded, resulting in neglected infrastructure and underpaid city employees.
The city estimated the rate rollback would reduce the city's $13.5 million budget by about $1 million and force layoffs, particularly among police and firefighters.
Bond supporters, including former city council member Robert Michetich, argued the city could draw on its reserve funds to make up for lost tax revenue.
Michetich said he was happy with the result of the vote.
“I think the public saw the truth in the numbers and voted correctly,” Michetich said. “If our city will hold to this new, lower tax ate, we will more than generate the needed operating funds and not only attract positive development but strengthen our existing businesses and show our citizens they matter.”
After early results came back, Lowry sent a reporter a GIF of MMA fighter Connor McGregor celebrating a victory in the Octagon. He didn’t respond to a request for comment.
For months, Lowry and city leaders have been engaged in political and personal battles that appeared to have little to do with taxes.
Lowry frequently used social media to call La Marque Mayor Keith Bell and other city officials criminals and thugs; tried and failed to petition for a recall election against council member Kimberly Yancy and sued the city officials for allegedly removing his posts from the city Facebook page.
La Marque officials in turn have accused Lowry of harassing them and said rollback supporters focused more on personal attacks than forming a plan for what to do after a rollback approval.
As the results of the election became clear, Bell told The Daily News he respected the electoral process and called Saturday “a great day for democracy.”
“Elections have consequences and I invite those whose voices were heard the loudest to council chambers to present a plan for 47 cents,” Bell said. “We will all learn the how far our tax dollars will go together.”
