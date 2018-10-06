GALVESTON
City officials and pension board leaders plan to meet with state representatives Thursday to discuss a resolution for the long-ailing police retirement plan, pension board representatives said.
Galveston representatives will meet with state leaders, including Rep. Dan Flynn, chair of the state pension board, Rep. Dan Huberty, a state pension board member and District 24 Rep. Greg Bonnen, Geoff Gainer, chairman of the local pension board, said.
In previous talks this week, both parties agreed a plan based on rates determined by an actuary, rather than the current statutory plan, would help bring the plan into amortization, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The first goal of both parties is to bring the plan into a 30-year amortization period, Maxwell said.
“We’ve kind of laid some common ground,” Maxwell said. “We kind of talked around some of the more sticky issues, which is the dollars and the years.”
The age at which police may draw from their pension has been one of those sticking points in discussions over the past month, Maxwell said.
City officials have advocated raising the age to 55 from 50 and officers have objected.
This isn’t something the police will want to budge on because those five years between 50 and 55 are some of the most prime for retired police, Gainer said.
“Right now, we have a problem keeping officers here and pay and pension is the biggest reason,” Gainer said.
Both parties also said they would support a pension board structure requiring a supermajority vote to change how the plan is funded.
The board’s structure has long been a point of contention, especially for city negotiators. The board now consists of four members appointed by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and three appointed by the city.
City officials have argued the union-appointed majority bloc has prevented needed change in the pension plan.
The parties had agreed on a funding spilt for the plan, which had also been a major point of contention in earlier talks.
The plan would reduce the city’s fiscal obligation over time from 23.26 percent of payroll to 17.8 percent, Gainer said.
“The way the statute reads, the city’s contribution should go up to 26 percent, and I don’t necessarily want that to happen,” Gainer said. “At the same time, when you’re a fiduciary, you have this obligation to do what’s best for the plan.”
The city would agree to leave the police contribution to the plan at about 12 percent of officers’ salaries, at least initially, Maxwell told The Daily News.
The city wants to resolve the issue in a way that doesn’t increase the financial burden on either officers or taxpayers, Maxwell said.
City officials hope to have an agreement before the end of 2018, Maxwell said.
