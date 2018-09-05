The federal government’s response to Hurricane Harvey and other major disasters the fall of 2017 were hampered by staff shortages and a lack of employees trained for disaster response, according to a report the U.S. Government Accountability Office published Tuesday.
The report looked at the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as its response to a series of California wildfires. The disasters happened in close succession between late August and October.
The four disasters caused an “an unprecedented demand for federal disaster response and recovery resources,” according to the report. The disasters caused a combined $300 billion in damage. Harvey was the most costly, causing an estimated $125 billion in damage.
The timing of the disasters caused logistical problems, according to the report.
“The sequential and overlapping timing of the three hurricanes — with Maria being the last of the three — caused staffing shortages and required FEMA to shift staff to the territories that were already deployed to other disasters,” the report stated.
The agency was “overwhelmed” by the disaster and found itself unable to meet some response needs, the report stated.
In October, about 54 of FEMA’s deployed workforce were unqualified by the agency’s own standards, according to the report. The lack of qualified people hampered response efforts, particularly in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.
The federal government’s decision to give $1 billion to Texas to manage its own short-term disaster housing program also caused problems, according to the report.
Texas officials “cited staffing shortfalls at the state level, and information sharing challenges among FEMA, state and local officials,” which resulted in delays in getting housing assistance for disaster victims.
Local officials criticized the state’s performance with the short-term housing recovery, and more recently, have questioned the state’s capacity to handle long-term housing recovery programs.
In a response to the report, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was already working to build its qualified workforce.
“FEMA is constantly reviewing its program delivery, decision-making processes and response efforts to ensure that it can improve, minimize errors and better serve survivors,” wrote Jim Crumpacker, a Department of Homeland Security director.
SCHOOL SAFETY MONEY
As the next legislative session approaches, Texas’ education agency will be looking for more money to pay for school safety initiatives.
The Texas Education Agency will seek $54 million from state legislators during the next session, which begins on Jan. 8.
The agency included the request in its 2019 legislative budget request.
Most of the proposed appropriation, $53 million, would go toward grants to advance Gov. Greg Abbott‘s school safety initiatives proposed after the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.
The shooting left 10 dead and at least 13 others injured.
The request cited “recent events” as the reason for the exceptional budget request.
The grants would pay for mental health support services and for “positive school culture” programs, including ones that aim to prevent suicide and reduce bullying.
The grants could also pay for hardening school facilities and for training armed school marshals, according to the proposal.
Legislators will need to consider and approve the funding request alongside similar requests from other state agencies. The education agency also requested $50 million to address problems with the state’s special education system.
That request comes in response to a U.S. Department of Education investigation that concluded that Texas illegally excluded students from receiving special education services.
NOTEBOOK
Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Leigh Wall is scheduled to speak at a panel at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin on Sept. 29. The title of the panel is “Making Schools Safe.” ... The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidate forum for people running for the Santa Fe Independent School District Board on Oct. 1 at the Dayspring Church, 12425 state Highway 6. … Former Galveston Mayor Henry Freudenburg and former city council member Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon traveled to Austin on Wednesday to lobby Texas Insurance Commissioner Kent Sullivan‘s staff to deny a proposed 10 percent increase to Texas Windstorm Insurance Association insurance rates. ... Congress returns from its August recess Tuesday and must vote again to continue funding the government before the end of the month, or else face a government shutdown. … There are 46 days left until early voting begins in the midterm elections.
