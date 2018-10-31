GALVESTON
November weekends typically are good for the Galveston Bookshop, but this Saturday and Sunday, the downtown store will be closed, owner Sharan Zwick said.
It’s not worth it for the store, 217 23rd St., to remain open during the Lone Star Rally week, Zwick said.
The city estimates the four-day motorcycle rally draws about 500,000 people and generates about $115 million for the local economy, but also costs residents who leave and businesses that shut down.
“The thing that really bothers me is they close off the parking today and it’s a four-day event,” Zwick said Wednesday.
This means the bookshop loses sales all week, she said.
Zwick won’t be in town for the rally and some of her employees won’t either, she said.
Island resident Henry Ruhling isn’t leaving Galveston this weekend, but several of his friends are and he understands why, he said.
“If you need to do anything in town, you better do it today or yesterday,” Ruhling said.
Those who do leave are those with the financial means to do so, as a weekend away can get expensive, he said.
Some of Angela Brown’s friends take cruises during rally weekend, said Brown, president of the San Jacinto Neighborhood Association.
“I think those of us who live here and have trouble getting around town for our routine chores or sleeping with the sound of motorcycles running down our street at 2 a.m. are not big fans of the rally,” she said.
The rally is good for the city economically, however, she said.
Last year, the Tuesday through Monday of Lone Star Rally week brought in almost $3 million in revenue for island hotels, according to Galveston Park Board of Trustees data.
That was $900,000 more than the previous weekend.
In 2016, the same week generated $2.2 million, according to that same data.
Revenue for the rally Thursday through Saturday is typically 75 percent more than any other weekend in November for the hotels Steve Cunningham oversees, he said.
He manages the Hotel Galvez, The Tremont House and Harbor House Hotel and Marina at Pier 21.
“It’s the biggest weekend of the year,” Cunningham said. “These are affluent people. To buy the machines they’re riding, they have to be somewhat affluent.”
The three hotels were about 85 percent booked Wednesday and Cunningham expected them to be full by the weekend, he said.
Last year, hotels across the city were 96.3 percent full Saturday night, according to park board data.
About 80 percent of the 160 vacation rentals managed by Sand ‘N Sea Properties were booked, co-owner Claire Reiswerg said. The event is a boon to Galveston, despite inconveniences, she said.
“It’s the sales tax, the beverage tax, the hotel tax, which eases the burden on Galvestonians overall,” Reiswerg said. “Our overall tax obligation is less.”
The event is a money-maker for bars and restaurants downtown, said Julie Roberts, manager of Dorothy May’s, which sells jewelry, gifts and travel accessories at 2111 Strand.
But Dorothy May’s will lose customers this weekend and during the weekday setup, Roberts said.
“I don’t have as many girls on staff this weekend,” Roberts said. “Some will take off just because we’re not as busy.”
