A Galveston County man is suing two Texas City police officers for allegedly “clubbing” him with a loaded pistol and breaking his jaw after he fled a traffic stop last year.
Brian Miller, who is asking for a jury trial against Texas City police officer Richard Dricks and Sgt. Bradley Macik for assault, battery, and other claims stemming from the event, alleges in his complaint that on Oct. 8, 2017, Dricks jumped on top off him during an arrest, despite Miller having gotten out of his car and lying face down on the ground “in surrender.”
Then Dricks allegedly hit Brian three times with his pistol, the complaint states. After that, Macik used a Taser on him.
A video of the event, provided in an email by Randall Kallinen, Miller’s attorney, shows Miller pull into a driveway — his father’s, according to the complaint — get out of his vehicle and begin to lie down. At this point, an officer gets on top of him and hits him three times, although it’s unclear whether the officer has a gun in his hand.
A paramedic who examined Miller after the event determined Miller also had suffered a concussion and should be hospitalized, the complaint states.
“The video clearly shows the guy giving up and he’s hit with a pistol in the back of his head three times, so this is definitely excessive force,” Kallinen said, noting Miller was seeking to have his medical expenses paid for and to be compensated for pain and suffering.
“There was no reason for the officer to hit him like that, the Texas City Police Department needs to police itself and return to professionalism.”
Texas City Police Cpl. Allen Bjerke said the police department hasn’t been served and didn’t have any comment on the case. Details about why Miller had been pulled over and what he was being arrested for weren't immediately available.
Miller filed the case Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.