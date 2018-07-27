The man Galveston police shot dead after a traffic stop late last month had grabbed a handgun and ran away in fear, a woman who claims to have been in the car that night said.
Mary Ann Luna, who identified herself as Luis Argueta’s girlfriend of three years, gave her account of the shooting Friday as more than a dozen protestors clad in red shirts and holding bright yellow signs stood along both sides of 53rd Street demanding answers.
Standing in front of his parent’s Galveston home, friends and relatives of Argueta, 18, said they were awaiting answers about why a Galveston Police Department officer shot him as he ran from a traffic stop June 25.
Officer Derrick Jaradi shot Argueta and has been on administrative leave since the shooting, according to police department officials.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and has not released a full account of what happened during the early morning encounter.
Luna, 20, said Friday she was with Argueta on the morning of the shooting. They had gotten food at Whataburger restaurant and stopped at a convenience store, so he could by cigarettes, she said.
Police first approached the car, which was borrowed from one of Argueta’s friends, at the convenience store, she said.
Argueta drove away from the store, and the police followed, she said. He drove through alleys in attempt to evade the officers, who attempted to pull them over in the 5300 block of Avenue L, she said.
Argueta was trying to run away when he was shot, she said. There was a gun in the car, but it did not belong to Argueta, she said.
“He didn’t know what to do,” Luna said. “He was paranoid, scared,” Luna said. “When he opened the door that’s how I knew he was going to run. He grabbed the gun and started to run away,” Luna said.
Investigators said they had found a handgun near the scene of the shooting but have not said whether Argueta had been in possession of the weapon.
Luna did not get out of the car, she said. She said she didn’t see exactly what happened when the officer fired.
“I heard the cop saying ‘stop, stop, stop,’” she said. “I heard four or five shots.”
Jaradi fired his weapon twice, police have said.
Argueta’s family was in shock and heartbroken over his death and had heard little from police during the past month, Jelldy Arqueta, Luis Argueta’s older sister, said.
“This is not supposed to be happening,” Jelldy Arqueta said. “They haven’t shown us anything, and we want to see everything.”
Deputies still are investigating the shooting but are expected to turn over their findings to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office as soon as next week, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Friday evening.
After that, it will be up to the district attorney’s office to decide whether to pursue charges in the case, seek a grand jury indictment or otherwise act on the information from the investigation, he said.
A Galveston Police Department spokesman could not be reached for comment Friday evening. The department has said it is conducting its own internal use of force review into the shooting.
The department’s use of force policy states an officer “may use deadly force to protect him/herself or others from what he/she reasonably believes would be an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”
Argueta’s family wants to see body camera footage and autopsy reports from the investigation, Jelldy Arqueta said. Investigators have asked them to submit their requests in writing, and the family is considering hiring a lawyer to help in the quest for information, she said.
It’s standard practice and legal for authorities to withhold most information while an incident is under investigation. Texas open records law allows local governments to withhold documents and information if “release of the information would interfere with the detection, investigation or prosecution of crime.”
