U.S. Rep. Randy Weber listens as Sandra Tetley, chairwoman of the outreach committee for the Galveston County Republican Party, speaks during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
G.W. Johnson of Conroe, Texas, a supporter of President Donald Trump, stands with his flag during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A man yells at supporters of President Donald Trump during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sonya Splane speaks in support of President Donald Trump during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A supporter of President Donald Trump cheers during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Joe Jennings, a supporter of President Donald Trump, holds a large sign during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a sign during a rally in front of the Galveston Justice Center on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
A brief but heated confrontation disrupted a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday at the Galveston County Justice Center, where tensions were already high as news reporting Trump’s electoral defeat broke just a little more than an hour before.
