League City honored area veterans Wednesday at its annual Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony at Hometown Heroes Park.
Mayor Pat Hallisey and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber spoke at the event, along with U.S. Marine Corps veteran Donny Daughenbaugh, who delivered the keynote address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.