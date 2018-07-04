The beaches were bare throughout the day, but the fireworks were a go.
The usual crowds and chaos of Independence Day were dampened this year as rain drenched the region for much of the morning and early afternoon.
Revelers in Galveston and Friendswood marched in the annual parades and fireworks shows across the county were still set to go off. Still, the thunderstorms had caused celebration cancellations, including the Texas City Independence Day parade and a concert in the park and The Pilot Club of Dickinson’s annual children’s parade.
Isle businesses had fewer customers coming in on a day that’s usually one of the busiest of the summer and many residents said they planned to stay home with friends and family.
“Normally, we’re swamped all day,” said Donny Kerzee, a manager at Queen’s Bar-B-Que on Avenue S in Galveston. “We had all hands on deck, but now I’ve got people standing around.”
The barbecue spot had steady business, particularly with take-out orders, but nothing to suggest a holiday, Kerzee said. July 4 is typically the restaurant’s busiest day of the year, he said.
On the seawall, Island Bicycle Company had not had any rentals throughout the day, owner Jeff Nielsen said. By mid-afternoon, he had helped a few locals who came in with bike issues, but hadn’t seen many tourists, he said.
Nielsen expected slower business from the rain and holiday falling in the middle of the week, he said.
“I’m hoping this weekend will be better,” Nielsen said. “I thought it would be a split between the two weekends, but really this last weekend wasn’t that busy.”
Throughout the summer, the island had seemed to see all of its action during the weekends and had been relatively slow on weekdays, a departure from the past, he said.
“It just doesn’t seem like summer during the weekdays,” Nielsen said. “Maybe it’s a new era. Back in the day, you could go down the seawall in the summer and it was packed during the weekdays, always.”
Downtown, some tourists had emerged from their rentals and hotels during a break in the rain to shop, said Christa Parker, who works at The Naked Mermaid on Postoffice Street.
“People are starting to get out and walking around,” Parker said. “They’re trying to make the best of the holiday.”
In Webster, Saloon Door Brewing had actually opened four hours earlier than usual, bartender James Miller said.
“We usually don’t have this many people until later in the night,” Miller said.
But in Texas City, Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream on Sixth Street closed early to give employees time with families, owner Mike Bouvier said. The shop often closes early on Independence Day, which is one of the days that is typically slower during the afternoon and night, he said.
“Everybody is home eating barbecue or going to the fireworks,” Bouvier said.
