Ball High School’s 24-hour radio station, K-TOR the Tornado, will launch three new radio stations Monday in celebration of High School Radio Day on its campus at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
The three new stations were a gift from internet radio entrepreneur Harold Levine and his family. In addition, the school’s audio/video production program will celebrate Levine and his family for the gift.
The program, under the direction of Media Arts Coach Mike Dudas, went live January 2017, and is a mix of community and student talk, school sports and old-time radio shows.
“High School Radio Day gives us an opportunity to show off our program and to thank all of our community partners,” Dudas said. “We will be simulcasting our broadcast on all five of our stations on Monday.”
K-TOR will broadcast a live marathon from its Anita Martini Studio from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at ktorthetornado.com and on its app, which can be found in the iTunes Store or Google Play Store.
The marathon will include in-studio guests, call-in guests, and other interesting features throughout the day.
Levine owned and operated three distinctly different and popular online radio stations via Live365.com: Bop Radio 1, adult contemporary music from the ’50s through the ’80s; Radio Bop, rock ’n’ roll music from the ’50s and ’60s; and Radio Swing Worldwide, big band and swing music from the ’30s and ’40s.
The gift from the Levine family included a complete studio full of audio equipment and a CD library consisting of more than 2,000 albums that recently was installed in a second radio studio at Ball High now known as the “Bop Radio Studio,” said freshman and member of the program Malu Pestana.
“I’m so grateful for my school being the recipient of such a kind gift,” Pestana said. “I know we will continue to have Mr. Levine’s legacy carry onward at Ball High and make his family really proud of us.”
Ball High School is now the only high school in the country with five 24-hour streaming radio stations operated by its students, officials said.
“I’m excited about being a member of a school program that sets us apart from other schools by students operating five unique radio stations,” Pestana said. “I’m happy to know that I attend a school that can provide opportunities to students, such as myself, who show interest in advanced media arts.”
In addition to listening to Monday’s broadcast on the aforementioned sites, the four other radio stations can be heard at live365.com.
In January 2018, Levine participated in Ball High’s Media Day to share valuable information and resources to the school’s program, Dudas said.
“Harold was a good friend of the Media Arts program at Ball High,” Dudas said. “We’re honored to receive this gift from the Levine family and being able to continue Harold’s passion for radio through our future broadcasters at Ball. Along with our other specialized programs, our radio and TV program gives students advanced real and relevant opportunities unmatched elsewhere.”
