LEAGUE CITY
Seemingly overnight, a large oil drilling rig rose to loom over houses in the Magnolia Creek subdivision.
But while the rig’s ascent struck some residents as sudden, its presence near the suburban neighborhood was about five years in the making and highlights how little control local authorities have over the placement and operation of oil and gas rigs in a state with petroleum in its blood.
Long-planned though it was, the towering derrick worries nearby residents and has city council members snarking at each other about having issued the permit that allowed it go up.
“It’s been quite a note of concern for those of us living in the area,” Pam Guerrero, who lives in Magnolia Creek, said.
Residents want to know, among other things, what is happening, what the timeline for the project is and what potential risks are associated with it, Guerrero said.
The drilling rig, which sits on undeveloped land generally south of the subdivision, is operated by Corpus Christi-based company Mueller Exploration, said J. Paul Mueller Jr., president of the company.
While the sight of the looming rig has caught the attention of locals in recent days, plans to drill in the area have been around for several years. But with residents now asking questions about the project, the city council is apparently divided on what steps it should or can take.
“Many residents are upset and rightfully so,” Councilman Todd Kinsey said. “If you go back and look at the resolution that let this happen, it was vaguely worded and I was the only one who caught it.
“I’ve heard rumblings that some council members who accidentally voted for this are going to bring the item back so we can vote again.”
But Mayor Pat Hallisey on Thursday said Kinsey’s interpretation is revisionist history and that while city staff members are sympathetic to residents’ concern, they are hamstrung by state law.
“Whoever is screaming the loudest should have paid attention and read the material,” Hallisey said. “Nothing is happening that is unusual. The company got the permits and got every inspection they could possibly have.
“This has been going on since 2015 — it’s a longstanding deal. None of us are happy about it, but to tell you the truth, we were expecting to get this done before houses got built out there.”
Developers first approached the city about a special use permit for the site in August 2015, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city. What followed since was years worth of back-and-forth between the developer, city staff and the council about whether to approve the application.
That developer, Lynn Watkins, first sought to drill within the vicinity of the Magnolia Creek development in 2010, but ultimately withdrew his proposal to the city, before renewing it because of a new piece of legislation.
Much of the discussion centered around House Bill 40, a 2015 law shifting almost complete jurisdiction of oil and gas operations to the state, but providing cities with a few exceptions.
“No one might like this oil rig by the neighborhood in a perfect world,” Hallisey said. “But the laws are changed in a not perfect world. We’re all struggling to get through this.”
City staff members worked hard to negotiate with the developer and operator to secure the best possible conditions for residents living in the area, Hallisey said. But local officials are ultimately limited in what they can and cannot permit.
“Under state law, we have no authority to come up with the rules,” Hallisey said. “But we’re the ones taking a beating from taxpayers — not those guys in Austin.”
The council in April 2016 and July 2017 approved variances to the city’s oil and gas drilling ordinances, in large part because of House Bill 40, Greer Osborne said. The council also approved amending fees in June 2018.
City Manager John Baumgartner issued the drilling permit in August, Greer Osborne said.
The operator plans to drill in the area for about 30 days, although no fracking should be involved with this well, Mueller said Thursday.
If the well is successful, completion of the well will take another 30 days to complete — most of that work will be done during the day — and then crews will fence and landscape the site, Mueller said.
But area residents are still concerned, and argue they haven’t received enough information about the project, Guerrero said.
“We didn’t get any notification when this started,” she said. “The first notice we got is when it started — when we heard sounds and them setting up back there.”
Residents just want more information and it’s frustrating they haven’t gotten it, she said.
Crews started drilling Wednesday, Mueller said.
