The Hotel Galvez hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Friday night. Youth dancers and singers from across the island performed for a crowd of hundreds while a 35-foot tree illuminated the block of Seawall Boulevard. Santa Claus also made an appearance for children to give him their Christmas wishes.

— Kelsey Walling

Kelsey Walling: 817-690-3093; 409-683-5235; kelsey.walling@galvnews.com 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription