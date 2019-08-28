GALVESTON
Wetlands and water quality in and around Galveston Bay took a dip last year after significant loss of habitat and increased levels of phosphorous, according to the newly released Galveston Bay report card.
The report called for action to protect the bay and ensure its long-term resiliency and continued economic contribution to the region.
This is the fifth year for the report of the release, which is a partnership between the Galveston Bay Foundation and the Houston Advanced Research Center, a nonprofit sustainability research group.
While the overall grade of C hasn’t changed, the study points to important indicators of needed action that can make changes in the long-term, foundation President Bob Stokes said.
“This is like steering a giant ocean liner,” Stokes said. “It takes a while to change direction.”
That doesn’t mean people can’t enjoy the bay right now, said Lisa Gonzalez president and CEO of the Houston research center.
“On the whole, Galveston Bay is a good resource for recreational and commercial fishing, but there are some areas that we need to be careful,” Gonzalez said.
That’s primarily in the northern part of the bay, Gonzalez said.
Some of the lowest scores in the report card were given to salt and freshwater wetlands, which each received and estimated grade of D.
The data is estimated because the foundation still needs some updated numbers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to make some final assessments.
In Galveston County, researchers labeled Dickinson Bayou and South Bay as “requires action” and the Clear Creek area as “critical” in terms of wetlands loss, according to the report.
The “requires action” label means a loss of 26 percent to 50 percent of wetlands and a “critical” label means a 51 percent to 100 percent loss, according to the report.
Galveston Bay recovered well from the effects of Hurricane Harvey but that could change if wetlands are compromised by encroaching development from the land and rising seas, Gonzales said.
Water quality also decreased from an A to a B this year, in large part because of an increase in phosphorous in the water, Gonzalez said.
Phosphorus is found in fertilizers and can exist in large quantities in the bay if people use too much or if heavy rains wash them into the system, Gonzalez said.
Protecting the bay is crucial to the long-term health of the region, Galveston District 6 Councilwoman Jackie Cole said after attending the report’s launch event Wednesday.
“We’ve got to quit mucking with it,” Cole said. “Especially for Galveston Island, it is our lifeblood.”
Ultimately, the goal is to create state-level legislation that will provide more protections for the bay area, Stokes said.
“We’ve created some very knowledgeable people out there but in the scheme of things, it’s still a pretty small fraction of the 6 million people who live in this region,” Stokes said.
