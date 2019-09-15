GALVESTON
Demonstrators gathered Sunday to demand the release of police body camera videos related to the horseback arrest of Donald Neely and his march along downtown streets, tethered to a rope behind mounted officers.
About 500 protesters gathered at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion behind Ashton Villa to protest actions by Galveston Police Department officers on Aug. 3 and to pump up the volume behind a demand for body camera videos of Neely’s arrest.
Neely, 43, a homeless black man with documented mental illness, was arrested by two officers on horseback, handcuffed, tethered by a rope and led down city streets. The arrest was caught on videotape that quickly gained national and international attention and drew a criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers, as well as an administrative review of department polices by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Rangers’ investigation determined the two officers who arrested Neely didn’t break the law. The sheriff’s office investigation is still underway and city officials argue they can’t release the video until it’s completed.
Photographs of Neely walking between the two mounted officers drew outrage and comparisons to historic images of slaves.
Houston-based civil rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Neely’s family, called for the protest gathering and spoke at the event.
“We come here on behalf of Donald Neely, for a teachable moment in America,” Crump said. “Because what has been seen cannot be unseen.”
Crump decried police actions against Neely, a man he said his grandmother would have referred to as “the least of these.”
“When they drug him down the center of town, it was like they drug all of us,” he said.
Neely’s criminal defense attorney, Melissa Morris, decried the failure of the police department to release body camera videos and lauded the crowd for showing up.
“I wanna thank you for coming because in 2019, protests are done on the couch, by phone on social media,” she said. “You came out here today and said, ‘Not here in Galveston.’ In Texas where we do everything big, we’re not proud of big injustices like this one.”
The majority of protesters came in groups from churches in Houston and Galveston.
The Rev. Cassandra Mkwanazi led a delegation from Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church in Galveston.
“I want to see a public apology from those two officers,” Mkwanazi said. “And just like those photos went national and international, that apology needs to go far and wide, too.”
Protesters carried signs declaring: “Poverty is not a crime.” “Mental illness is not a crime.” “I am a man.” “Donald Neely is a man.” “Ropes are for horses.” One sign said: “In 2019, really?”
Speakers led the first hour of the protest at the pavilion. The crowd marched along Broadway to 23rd Street to the Galveston Park Board of Trustees building where Neely was arrested, then back to the pavilion, chanting: “What do we want?” “Justice!” “When do we want it?” “Now!” “Who do we want it for?” “Donald Neely!”
Bishop James Dixon of The Community of Faith Church in Houston spoke and gave a closing prayer at the protest. He brought with him a large delegation from Houston.
Dixon questioned the judgment of the officers who led Neely by a rope between their horses. To do that is “revealing of major defects in the value systems of those officers,” he said, something that police training cannot teach.
“Our message today is that Donald Neely must be dignified!” Dixon said, demanding charges against Neely be dropped.
Galveston Police Department Chief Vernon Hale, who was not at the protest, issued a statement saying he understood why the image of Neely’s arrest upset people, especially given the historical connotation.
“I respect those who participated in the walk today and value their fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly,” Hale said. “We grow as a community by listening to each other.”
Officers learned that particular method of transportation in their training and the department was working to put best practices and policies in place, he said.
“I commissioned two independent reviews of the arrest, conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office,” Hale said.
“The Texas Rangers completed their review on Aug. 16 and found the officers had not violated the law. We await the administrative review from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.”
The city, on behalf of the police department, has asked the attorney general to support its decision to not release the body camera videos because the review is still in process, according to the statement.
