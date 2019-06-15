July 1 is the deadline for taxpayers participating in the half/split payment option to make the final payment without penalty and interest, according to the Galveston County Tax Office.
July 1 is also the deadline for those having difficulty paying 2018 property taxes to establish a payment arrangement to avoid the 15 percent to 20 percent delinquent attorney fees that will be added July 2.
Customers can pay in person at any of the full-time branches or Thursdays and Fridays in Friendswood. Payments also will be accepted online at www.galcotax.com. To pay via telephone, call 866-865-1433 or 866-865-1435 (Spanish).
Payments also can be mailed to P.O. Box 1169, Galveston, TX 77553.
For information, call the property tax department, 409-766-2481 or 877-766-2284.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.