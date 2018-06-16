The Galveston County Health District's Women, Infants and Children clinics will have new operational hours starting Monday at its Dickinson and Galveston locations.
The Dickinson clinic at 2401 Termini St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays. The clinic also will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month — and closed the Monday following that Saturday.
New hours for Galveston at the Island Community Center at 4700 Broadway will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to noon Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays. The clinic also will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the fourth Saturdays of each month — and closed the previous Friday.
The Texas City clinic at 9850-B Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite B101, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month.
GCHD’s WIC division provides supplemental foods, health referrals and nutrition education for low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women and to infants and children up to age 5 who are found to be a nutritional risk.
For information, call 281-337-7606 (Dickinson), 409-763-7207 (Galveston), or 409-949-3471 (Texas City).
— From Staff Reports
