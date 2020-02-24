A trail rider swings to the beat of music from the back of a covered wagon as the Texas Independence Trail Ride passes through Santa Fe on state Highway 6 on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The trail riders, which included about a dozen covered wagons and more than 100 participants, were heading toward Alvin as they make their way to Houston for the kickoff of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this weekend. The group started its ride in La Marque on Saturday.
Trail riders from across Texas have set out to make their way to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which runs March 3-22.
The trail riders are carrying on a decades-long tradition that started in 1952, when four men traveled on horseback from Brenham, Texas, to raise awareness of the rodeo, according to the rodeohouston.com website. Today, more than 2,000 trail riders partake in the tradition.
