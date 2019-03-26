GALVESTON
Over the course of 380 days from the start of 2018, Galveston police officers were deemed responsible for more than half of the 50 wrecks or car accidents that occurred in department vehicles.
Amid discussions about the state of Galveston’s police fleet and how the city should address department vehicles during an upcoming contract negotiations, internal police statistics obtained by The Daily News show that Galveston officers were responsible for 26 of 50 car accidents involving police vehicles from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 17, 2019.
That rate is a decrease from previous years, Police Chief Vernon Hale said.
Of the 50 accidents reviewed from Jan. 1, 2018 to Jan. 17, 2019, 17 were not preventable, according to reports.
This means the accident was caused by another person or happened during regular policing activities, Hale said.
Of the 50 accidents, seven were categorized as parked car accidents, according to the report. This could include cars that are flooded or backed into while parked in a parking lot, Hale said.
These numbers were assessed by the department’s accident review board, Hale said. The board’s job is to determine accidents involving police officers were preventable.
Accidents within the department have been such an internal focus that the review board has recently increased how frequently it meets, from once a quarter to every other month, Hale said.
The department’s effort to reduce officer at-fault accidents comes as several online posts written by consultant Wayne Dolcefino slammed city officials for providing patrol cars that are too old and too few, according to Dolcefino’s posts. The city and the Galveston Municipal Police Association are also supposed to start contract negotiations this summer.
A former Houston TV reporter, Dolcefino wouldn’t say who hired him to write the posts which demand more and newer officer vehicles and better pension benefits, among other requests.
The city and officers have been embroiled in debates about how to fix the ailing police pension system, a program with $32.1 million in unfunded liabilities, according to actuarial reports.
Police vehicle accidents are one of the reasons for shortages in the police fleet, Hale said.
Most of the wrecks caused by officers were minor, but the accidents put the cars out of service for a few days, Hale said.
“Even if it’s a minor wreck, if that car is down for two days to get a new headlight in, that’s still two days it’s not in use for patrol,” Hale said.
To some degree, accidents just happen while officers are on patrol, said Geoff Gainer, president of the Galveston Municipal Police Association.
“Officers are involved in accidents and some of them are preventable,” Gainer said. “I think that’s an issue for any fleet. For the most part, these guys are pretty safe from what I can tell.”
Gainer remembers one accident he was involved in during his first year at the department in which he hit a temporary construction fence, he said. Though he didn’t damage the car, it still went into the records as officer-caused, he said.
Officers do take their accident rates very seriously and the accident review board has been active for years, Sgt. John Courtney said.
“We have a pretty broad definition of accidents,” Courtney said. “Basically, if our vehicle touches a citizen vehicle, that triggers the accident policy.”
It also makes sense that accidents would decrease during the winter months when the volume of cars on the island decreases, he said.
But officers do take their accident rate seriously, he said.
“There’s a potential for you to be suspended if it’s egregious enough,” Courtney said. “I believe we hold our officers accountable when they’re at fault for an accident.”
The accident reports aren’t the greatest concern of the department, but they are one factor officials use when making decisions about purchasing new vehicles, Hale said.
“Officers and citizens alike have to understand that when we’re making these decisions on fleet we’re looking at a lot of variables,” Hale said.
The decline in officer-caused accidents could be largely due to increased scrutiny and discipline for officers who have too many infractions within a certain period of time, he said.
“It’s like anything else,” Hale said. “It’s awareness. If they’re paying attention to what they’re doing and we’re trying to be safer in what we’re doing, then certainly accidents are going to go down.”
It’s something the department will still need to work on, he said.
