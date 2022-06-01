A Galveston-Texas City Pilots boat sails in front of the Carolina dredge near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offices in Galveston on Wednesday. The dredge, designed to be more environmentally friendly, will be used in a Houston Ship Channel expansion project.
Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor speaks Wednesday during the ceremony for the Houston Ship Channel expansion project at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Galveston.
One of nation’s busiest shipping channels, which starts at the mouth of Galveston Bay and runs all the way into Houston, is about to get bigger and busier because of a $1 billion project that will widen and deepen the waterway.
