GALVESTON
The Park Board of Trustees plans to continue using reserve funds for capital projects during the 2019 fiscal year as it cuts budgeted expenditures by 2.6 percent.
In 2018, the board budgeted $31.67 million for expenditures, but this year expects to spend only $30.85 million, which is 2.6 percent less.
The park board, which oversees tourism initiatives, will pull about $650,000 from reserves for projects expected to improve beach user experience and attract tourists, officials said.
Those projects include new lifeguard towers and engineering for Stewart Beach and East Beach drainage systems, officials said.
The park board also plans to use the funds for more destination research and marketing technologies.
In total, about 22 percent of expenditures go toward tourism development, which also accounts for 21 percent of the revenue.
“In addition, some of the reserve funds will go toward Federal Emergency Management Administration projects,” park board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “The park board must pay up front for these projects and do not get reimbursed until the project is complete.”
The demolition of the Seawolf Park pavilion is one such project.
The board’s use of reserves increased almost 40 percent from last year, but still accounts for only about 7.25 percent of the budget, according to budget documents.
Last year’s revenues of $32.3 million may have been inflated because Hurricane Harvey drove hotel occupancy up, de Schaun said.
She expects only a 2 percent increase in hotel occupancy tax this year over last because last year many people stayed in Galveston hotels to escape Hurricane Harvey flooding, a trend not expected to repeat this year.
The board during the 2019 fiscal year also will continue efforts to rebuild Babe’s Beach, though some of those costs aren’t reflected in the budget. An expected $4.5 million grant from the Resources and Ecosystems Sustainability Tourism Opportunities and Revived Economies Act will not arrive in time, de Schaun said.
“In order to ensure that the project moves forward, the Texas General Land Office increased its contribution to the $23 million project from $3 million to $6 million,” de Schaun said. “The GLO’s contribution will not pass through the Park Board and, therefore, is not a grant line item.”
The largest chunk of the 2019 fiscal year’s funds, about $16.5 million, go toward operating costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.