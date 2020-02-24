Physics students at Friendswood High School, 702 Greenbriar Dr. in Friendswood, showcased their boat-building skills at the Physics Cardboard Boat Races at the school natatorium on Monday.

The students, all enrolled in pre-advanced placement and advanced placement physics courses, shouldered the task of designing and building “pool worthy” vessels using nothing but tape and cardboard.

