A Texas City man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child, officials said.
Arthur Ouzenne Jr., 34, pleaded guilty earlier that day to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of prohibited sexual conduct and one count of injury to a child and was sentenced just as he was set to stand trial, Assistant District Attorney James Haugh said.
Ouzenne will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence, Haugh said.
A grand jury indicted Ouzenne in July 2016 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14, listed as a Jane Doe on the indictment, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.