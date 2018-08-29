LEAGUE CITY
More than a dozen residents of a gated community spoke against a controversial proposed trail near FM 518 before the city council delayed the project in a 6-2 vote Tuesday, citing pressure.
“I think the parks board is trying to do a good job connecting trails in a city where everyone feels territorial,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said. “But they don’t feel the same pressure we all do on council. And they shouldn’t, but we need to try to find an alternative.”
Residents of the gated Fairway Pointe subdivision have been building opposition against a segment of a proposed trail that would go for a little less than a mile along a canal between the subdivision and the South Shore Harbour Country Club.
The segment is part of a larger project called the FM 518 Bypass Hike and Bike Trail that would cost about $5.1 million and would extend from FM 270 to the Five Corners intersection along a canal, officials said.
The proposed segment of trail near Fairway Pointe, which would cost about $340,900, could bring crime into the neighborhood and hikers and bikers could get hit by errant golf balls, residents argue.
Maureen Childress, the president of the subdivision’s homeowners association, submitted documentary opposition to the proposal Tuesday, based upon the results of a survey, she said.
“Many residents still oppose the trail,” she said.
The proposed trail is envisioned as part of the city’s 2010 trails master plan, which calls for 212 miles of trail to connect and link schools, parks, neighborhoods and business centers, officials said.
The city council previously asked city staff members to find a different way to connect the trail, but haven’t seen that, Hallisey said.
“It’s clear the citizens don’t want the trail, but we need to connect it somewhere,” Councilman Nick Long said.
Councilman Dan Becker then changed the motion to delay the trail for 90 days so the staff could look for an alternative route.
The proposed segment of the trail came before the city council Tuesday about a month after the park board approved a resolution unanimously in favor of moving forward on the proposed trail, a board member said.
The city would have been responsible for only about $68,000 of the segment’s $340,000 cost if the council approved the decision Tuesday, but addressing it at a later date could mean the city is responsible for the full cost, officials said.
One League City resident Tuesday did speak in favor of the trail, but his comments drew boos from residents of the subdivision.
While the council ultimately approved delaying the project, with councilmen Todd Kinsey and Larry Millican opposing it, several members Tuesday said they would always oppose it as currently envisioned.
“I appreciate the purists who think this is something you do regardless, but this is creating such a stir that I don’t think I’d survive another day if I voted for it,” Hallisey said. “I’d vote no on this today and any day.”
