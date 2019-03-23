A second arrest has been made in the deadly robbery and shooting at the Texas City Fairfield Inn on Dec. 22, 2018 that took the life of 37-year-old Teresa Lynn Custer.
Rodney Demone Doakes, 43, was turned over on Friday night by Harris County constables to Texas City police. Doakes has been charged with capital murder, police said.
“The turnover took place at the Cracker Barrel in League City at about 10 p.m.,” Texas City Police Cpl. Allen Bjerke said.
Doakes was denied bail and is in custody in the Texas City jail, awaiting transfer to Galveston, Bjerke said.
A $5,000 reward was offered by investigators in early March for information leading to the arrest of two men still at large in the case following the March 5 arrest of Mark Anthony Tobar in Houston. Tobar, 37, was also charged with capital murder in connection with Custer’s death.
Police at that time did not name the two men they were looking for but described one of them as about age 40 with a salt-and-pepper beard, approximately matching Doakes’ age and appearance.
Still at large is a third suspect described by investigators as between 21 and 25 years old with short hair.
It is not clear whether Doakes’ arrest was associated with the offer of a reward or whether anyone collected a reward for providing information to law enforcement.
Custer, 37, was working at the hotel at 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway when a man entered the building, confronted her, reached into her purse and scuffled with her.
The man pointed a pistol at Custer’s head, shot her and then fled, according to security camera video. A kitchen worker who heard the gunshot came to her aid and tried to stop the bleeding. Custer died the next day.
About $240 was stolen in the armed robbery, according to a probably cause affidavit. Tobar, in concert with several others, borrowed his mother’s pickup truck and drove from Houston to Texas City in December to commit the robbery, according to the affidavit.
Police initially were investigating the crime as a robbery, but changed it to a capital murder case when Custer died, Bjerke said in a previous interview with the Daily News.
