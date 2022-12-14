GALVESTON COUNTY
A new Netflix documentary is taking a fresh look at some of Galveston County’s most horrific crimes and the toll they’ve taken on people who knew the victims.
“Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields,” produced by Radical Media premiered Nov. 29 on Netflix, quickly shooting to the top of its most popular TV show charts. The three-part mini-series includes reenactments and interviews with victims’ families and investigators.
The fields at Calder Road, commonly referred to as the “Texas Killing Fields,” were where four women’s bodies were found between 1984 and 1991.
The first was Heide Fye, 25, of League City, who was found in 1984 after going missing in 1983. The second, found in 1986, was Laura Miller, a League City teenager who went missing in 1984.
The other two women weren’t identified until 2019, when DNA testing provided the identities of Audrey Lee Cook, who was found in 1986, and Donna Prudhomme, who was found in 1991.
Locals contributing to the series were Tim Miller, father of Laura Miller and founder of Texas EquuSearch, and Galveston County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff.
“I felt that the series was very professional and well done,” Petroff said. “We are still working to solve this case and bring justice to the families.”
Petroff, who has been a prosecutor for more than 24 years, spent 13 years in Harris County, before moving to Galveston County to work with District Attorney Jack Roady.
Petroff was heavily involved in the prosecution of Clyde Edwin Hedrick, 69, of San Leon, who was convicted in 2014 of the 1984 involuntary manslaughter of Ellen Rae Beason, and has been a long-time suspect in the Calder Road killings.
Retired detective Recie Tisdale of the League City Police Department was part of the team who determined the identity of Prudhomme.
“We were able to do genealogy and we found Prudhomme’s son and her sister who gave her DNA, which proved her identity,” Tisdale said. “I knew nothing about genealogy before becoming an investigator. It was truly a defining moment in my career.”
The documentary examines the relation of Hedrick and proximity to several of the victims, including Miller, who lived close to him at the time of her disappearance. Hedrick also was named a suspect by Petroff in 2014 ahead of his trial in the Beason case. Hedrick was released from prison on Oct. 4, 2021 after serving eight years of a 20-year sentence. He has been in a halfway house ever since and will be on parole with an ankle monitor until 2033.
Miller was awarded more than $24 million in damages from a wrongful death lawsuit against Hedrick on July 11. The default judgment in the 56th District Court of Judge Lonnie Cox is largely symbolic because Miller likely never will get any money from Hedrick. But it prevents Hedrick from selling the rights to Miller’s story.
“Much less has to be proved for a civil judgment,” Petroff said. “This being a default judgment just means that the lawsuit went unanswered by Hedrick and not necessarily that it determined responsibility.”
The series also examines William Lewis Reece, 63, who Petroff also prosecuted. Reece was convicted of killing four women in 1997 alone, until his spree came to an end after Sandra Spaugh of Webster jumped out of his truck on Interstate 45 to escape kidnapping. Spaugh testified and Reece was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
In 2015, DNA linked Reece to the murder of Tiffany Johnson in Oklahoma City in 1997. In a bid to avoid the death penalty, Reece admitted to the murders of Laura Kate Smither, 12, of Friendswood, and Jessica Cain, 17, of Tiki Island, and Kelli Cox, 20, of Denton. He led authorities to a field in Alvin where he buried Cain and Cox.
Reece was sentenced to death in Oklahoma in 2021 and brought back to Galveston County on June 29, 2022, when he was given two life sentences, and taken to Brazoria County where he was given an additional life sentence.
“I hope the fact that these men faced justice brings closure to the families,” Petroff said. “I hope that Reece will be sent back to Oklahoma.”
It’s been nearly 40 years since the first victim was found on Calder Road, and as the years go by, families are left without answers.
“I hope that this case is solved eventually,” Tisdale said. “People are aging, which makes it harder to find witnesses and the suspect may or may not still be alive.
“This case won’t be solved unless somebody comes foward. Someone knows something and I encourage them to share what they know.”
Tim Miller and producers of the series could not be reached for comment for this story.
The League City Police Department would not provide comment for this story and didn’t participate in the documentary, citing the active investigation.
